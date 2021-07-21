Operator of posh downtown malls does its best to help partners survive crisis

Siam Piwat, the owner and operator of Bangkok’s Siam Paragon and Siam Discovery shopping complexes, has been helping partners and allies pull through the Covid-19 crisis.

Chadatip Chutrakul, Siam Piwat’s chief executive officer, said her company and allies have been challenged by the pandemic, which has affected the global supply chain of both production and service sectors.

“Virus outbreaks are unpredictable, and several sectors have to adapt themselves to the rapidly changing situation,” she said. “Siam Piwat has tried its best to help all tenants and allies who were affected by the crisis. We have also collaborated with the authorities and the public, helping those suffering from several aspects.”

When Covid-19 first arrived in Thailand 16 months ago, the company launched the “Siam Ruam Chai, Thai Chuay Thai” (Siam in Harmony, Thais Help Thais) campaign.