Operator of posh downtown malls does its best to help partners survive crisis

When Covid-19 first arrived in Thailand 16 months ago, the company launched the "Siam Ruam Chai, Thai Chuay Thai" (Siam in Harmony, Thais Help Thais) campaign.

Siam Piwat, the owner and operator of Bangkok’s Siam Paragon and Siam Discovery shopping complexes, has been helping partners and allies pull through the Covid-19 crisis.

Chadatip Chutrakul, Siam Piwat’s chief executive officer, said her company and allies have been challenged by the pandemic, which has affected the global supply chain of both production and service sectors.

“Virus outbreaks are unpredictable, and several sectors have to adapt themselves to the rapidly changing situation,” she said. “Siam Piwat has tried its best to help all tenants and allies who were affected by the crisis. We have also collaborated with the authorities and the public, helping those suffering from several aspects.”

Most recently, Siam Piwat joined hands with the Bank of Thailand and Krungthai Bank to hold a seminar on financial management during the crisis.

Kanoklada Rerkasem, Siam Piwat’s president for finance business development, said the company has been helping its trade partners to continue running their businesses via Call&Shop and Click&Shop services, or through delivery applications like Robinhood or True Food.

“The crisis has prevented us from expanding our sales to foreign customers. However, Siam Piwat still wants to promote Thai brands overseas,” she said.

The company will sell handicrafts through its own shop “Iconcraft” and those of partners in China, Vietnam and Malaysia. The products will be sold via both online and offline channels, she added.

