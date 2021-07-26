Thais eat low fruits and vegetables and too much salt, UN says

She also raised concern over high alt intake. The national nutritional guideline recommends 600mg or 0.12 teaspoon of sodium per meal. However, common street foods such as Som Tam and roasted chicken could contain approximately 1,800mg. Instant cup noodle contains about 1,935mg and Tom Yum Kung could have as much as 2,200mg of salt.

“Eating too much salt is a real problem as it could lead to obesity, diabetes and hypertension and the trends are heading in the wrong direction,” Dr Garg said to over 200 participants joining the online meeting.

NCDs are top killers in Thailand. As many as 400,000 deaths are reported every year, equal to one death in every minute.

To promote healthy diets among children, Dr Garg said involved parties should seek ways to improve school meals by increasing vegetable and fruit serving in school meals. Selling sugary drinks in and around schools should be reduced or banned. Regulation on market restriction should also be undertaken to ban inappropriate marketing of unhealthy food and beverages. Public campaign to promote healthy diets should also be carried out.

Fiscal policies on the use of a combination tax and subsidy should be implemented to improve nutrition and transform the food systems. This includes tax on sugar, sweetened beverages and excessive salty food and junk food. A policy on subsidising fruits and vegetables will help reduce prices by 10 to 30%. Dr Garg recommended that a combination of subsidies and taxation would have greater effect and encourage manufacturers to reduce salt while adding more vegetable and fruits contents into products.

Warren Lee, Senior Nutrition and Food Systems Officer at Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), said vegetables and fruits should be more accessible for low-income households.