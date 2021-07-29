Gold price advances in morning trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments cost THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,815 (THB59,663) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday dropped by 10 cents to $1,799.70 per ounce as investors delayed purchases to await results of a key US Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$80 to $16,790 (THB70,980) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 29, 2021
By : The Nation
