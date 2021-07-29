Gold price advances in morning trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments cost THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.