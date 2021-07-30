Fully booked Sansiri projects show property demand in tourism provinces still high

Uthai Uthaisangsuk, SIRI chief operating officer, explained that the mixed project comprises business and residential units nestled amid Chiang Mai’s trendy Nimman business district and shopping zone.

He said the sold-out units were a strong sign that tourism and the economy are recovering in the northern province.

The roaring success of 1517 NIMMAN comes after two Sansiri condominiums in Chiang Mai – D condo Rin and D condo Ping – sold out in the past year.

As well as Chiang Mai, Sansiri also sees potential for growth in Phuket following the return of foreign tourists in the Sandbox scheme launched in the province on July 1.