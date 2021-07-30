Streaming trend driving 6% rise in Thai entertainment-media revenue this year: PwC

Driving this year’s revenue rise is the resurgence of cinema, music, radio and podcasts and out-of-home advertising businesses, PwC said.

“While the Entertainment and Media outlook in Thailand will continue to be impacted by the pandemic this year, some E&M segments have benefited from a consumer shift toward digital platforms. This has helped offset the slower growth in other major segments that we saw a year earlier. We expect to see average growth over the next five years to be around 4 to 5 per cent per year,” said Tithinun Vankeo, assurance partner and entertainment & media leader for PwC Thailand.

PwC’s Outlook forecasts the top three fastest-growing segments this year will be cinema (growing at 47% from last year to 7.8 billion baht), followed by music, radio and podcasts (27% to 11.9 billion baht) and finally out-of-home advertising (24% to 5 billion baht).

In contrast, the traditional TV-and-home video segment and the books segment will be the most vulnerable, shrinking 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

The spending rebound for Thai E&M is in line with global spending, which is expected to grow 7 per cent from last year to 68 trillion baht (US$2 trillion) with 4.61 per cent annual growth across the next five years. This growth is fuelled by strong demand for digital content and advertising.