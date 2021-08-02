Thailand looks to e-mobility to help residents breathe cleaner air

To expand the public fast charging network, both public and private sectors jointly expand the network of fast charging stations which aiming to increase the adoption of electrified vehicle in the country. Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), leading state-owned power utility, partnered with PTG Energy, one of Thailand’s leading energy companies that operates PT petrol stations, to install chargers at PT petrol stations along main highway routes outside Bangkok.

ABB’s chargers drive Thailand’s sustainable transport forward

ABB’s Terra 124 EV fast charger with a charging power of 120 kW has been installed at Elex by EGAT station at five PT petrol stations situated on major highway routes. These stations, located between 100-200 kilometers from Bangkok, are already switched on and ready to charge. They represent the nation’s fastest public charging station and can typically charge EVs in just 20-30 minutes to reach 80 percent of their charging capacity.

Terra 124’s compact size and flexible design make it perfect fit for petrol stations, highways and fleet use. With dual outlet CCS, the charger can provide a full battery charge to two vehicles simultaneously and is designed to meet EV battery voltage capabilities up to 920V. It can charge a wide range of EVs and is future-ready.

It is part of the bestselling Terra DC fast charging family, known for superior usability and reliability as well as integrated connected services, based on a 24/7/365 monitored platform, for remote services and firmware updates. These services allow customers to easily connect