Thailand looks to e-mobility to help residents breathe cleaner air

Thailand’s growing urbanization, along with a surge in industrial activity, has led to more traffic congestion and higher air pollution in Bangkok. The air quality in the capital is now deemed unsafe by the Pollution Control Department. This problem has persisted even after the city expanded its Skytrain rail system and subway lines, because most people still rely on private cars to commute.
To combat air pollution, the government is now pushing for wider adoption of electric vehicles (EV), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. This has shown results – the number of EV registrations has increased to 100,000, according to the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand. To ensure that this trend accelerates further, the government wants to ensure there is adequate reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for EV drivers nationwide. By 2030, the government wants 50 percent of all cars made in Thailand – 1.25 million units – to be electric.
To expand the public fast charging network, both public and private sectors jointly expand the network of fast charging stations which aiming to increase the adoption of electrified vehicle in the country. Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), leading state-owned power utility, partnered with PTG Energy, one of Thailand’s leading energy companies that operates PT petrol stations, to install chargers at PT petrol stations along main highway routes outside Bangkok.
ABB’s chargers drive Thailand’s sustainable transport forward
ABB’s Terra 124 EV fast charger with a charging power of 120 kW has been installed at Elex by EGAT station at five PT petrol stations situated on major highway routes. These stations, located between 100-200 kilometers from Bangkok, are already switched on and ready to charge. They represent the nation’s fastest public charging station and can typically charge EVs in just 20-30 minutes to reach 80 percent of their charging capacity.
Terra 124’s compact size and flexible design make it perfect fit for petrol stations, highways and fleet use. With dual outlet CCS, the charger can provide a full battery charge to two vehicles simultaneously and is designed to meet EV battery voltage capabilities up to 920V. It can charge a wide range of EVs and is future-ready.
It is part of the bestselling Terra DC fast charging family, known for superior usability and reliability as well as integrated connected services, based on a 24/7/365 monitored platform, for remote services and firmware updates. These services allow customers to easily connect
their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms or energy management solutions online.
“We’re very proud to have been entrusted with EGAT to support Thailand’s transition to sustainable transport. ABB’s Terra 124 is one of the most advanced charging stations in our pioneering family of chargers that have helped transport networks around the world become smarter, greener, and free of emissions. It been certified to operate optimally within a petrol station environment,” said Gianandrea Bruzzone, Country Managing Director of ABB Thailand.
ABB is a world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market in 2010, and to date. ABB entered the e-mobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; over 20,000 DC fast chargers and 380,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.
ABB’s commitment to driving progress in e-mobility is shown most clearly through the title partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. From Season 9, in 2022-23, ABB will become official charging supplier to the championship.
Published : August 02, 2021
