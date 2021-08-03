Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Gold holds firm in Thai market despite slide in spot price

The price of gold in Thailand on Tuesday morning was unchanged from Monday close.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.

Spot gold on Tuesday morning dropped to US$1,812 (THB59,718) per ounce after Comex gold price at close on Monday rose by $5 to $1,822.2 per ounce, due to the depreciation of the US dollar and the drop in the US government bond yield.

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$20 to $16,790 (THB71,167) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

