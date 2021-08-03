Gold holds firm in Thai market despite slide in spot price

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.

Spot gold on Tuesday morning dropped to US$1,812 (THB59,718) per ounce after Comex gold price at close on Monday rose by $5 to $1,822.2 per ounce, due to the depreciation of the US dollar and the drop in the US government bond yield.