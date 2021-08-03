Wednesday, August 04, 2021

business

Covid situation still casts shadow over baht as foreign investors head for exit

The baht opened at 32.94 to the US dollar on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday’s closing rate.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.90 and 33.00 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said the baht was weakening while the US dollar could swing sideways. The baht was unlikely to strengthen soon as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand could worsen.

Foreign investors were still offloading their assets, such as stocks in Thailand, which would lead to a weakening of the baht, he predicted.

Poon believed the Thai currency would not weaken below 33 per US dollar if investors felt “safe” from the worldwide Covid-19 situation and hence did not need to hold onto safe-haven assets.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Linden Cogeneration Announces Hydrogen Fuel Blending Arrangement Reducing CO2 Emissions by 10%

Published : August 04, 2021

Gold price inches up in opening trade

Published : August 04, 2021

SET to fluctuate today amid both positive and negative sentiments

Published : August 04, 2021

Covid-19 situation will continue to hammer baht

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Police offer drug suspect a sweet birthday deal

Published : August 04, 2021

Factors that contribute to false rapid test results

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.