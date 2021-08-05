Daikin teams up with Mahidol University to test the efficacy of Streamer technology in some of Daikin’s air conditioners and air purifiers

Mr. Akihisa Yokoyama, President of Siam Daikin Sales Co. Ltd, one of the world’s leading firms in air conditioning technologies, reveals that the firm has recently formed an official academic partnership with Faculty of Medical Technology at Mahidol University to evaluate the efficacy of Daikin’s patented Streamer technology in deactivation the novel corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) that is causing the current pandemic. This is to ensure the Thai consumers of Daikin’s wellbeing enhancing feature in its products and strengthen its position as the world’s leader in air conditioning technologies.
Earlier in July 2020, Daikin Industries (Japan) announced scientific test result with the University of Tokyo and Okayama University of Science in Japan which confirms that Streamer technology can deactivate 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 after 3 hours of use. The test was conducted to instill confidence among Thailand consumers.
Siam Daikin Sales collaborated with Faculty of Medical Technology at Mahidol University to test the efficacy of Streamer technology against the SARS-CoV-2. The test, which was conducted with SARS-CoV-2 samples harvested from current outbreak areas in Thailand, confirms that the Streamer technology can deactivate 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 that is spreading in Thailand. The test result from Mahidol University aligns with the one previously conducted in Japan.
Assistant Professor Dr. Hatairat Lerdsamran and research team at Faculty of Medical Technology at Mahidol University revealed that the efficacy test of Streamer technology was conducted with Daikin air purifiers MCK55TVM6, MC55UVM6 and MC40UVM6 and Daikin’s latest air conditioner model, ZETAS, to determine whether Streamer technology can deactivate SARS-CoV-2 that is presently spreading in Thailand. The test was done with SARS-CoV-2 sample harvested from COVID-9 positive patients, which was then cultured, categorized, and intensified to test the efficacy level of Streamer technology in Daikin products. The test result was scientifically confirmed that Streamer technology in three models of Daikin air purifiers MCK55TV6, MC55UVM6 and MC40UVM6 and Daikin ZETAS air conditioner can deactivate 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 within 4 hours after 6 hours of operation (reference: test result dated 18 June 2021).
The test was conducted with SARS-CoV-2 in biosafety level 3 laboratory. One 31-litre acrylic box was fitted with Streamer technology from Daikin MC40UVM6 air purifier while the other was not. The SARS-CoV-2 viral solution was placed on 6-well plate (0.5ml each well), then on a centrifuge with 12times per/minute speed within the two acrylic boxes.
The Streamer equipment released plasma through the air to the 6-well plate where viral solution is being shaken on the centrifuge. The research then collected the viral solution from the well every 1,2,3 and 6 hours and counted the surviving live virus with Plaque method with Vero E6 cells and TCID50 process.
Mr. Akihisa Yokoyama says that the efficacy test confirms Streamer technology’s ability to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in Thailand under the Thai environment, and hence sets new benchmark in the air conditioner and air purifier industry. The effort also firmly professes Daikin’s mission to “Perfecting the Air” for all of its Thai consumers.
The collaboration between Siam Daikin Sales and Mahidol University also raises the standard of air conditioner industry in Thailand and further improves the tried and tested innovation to offer effective technologies to the consumers.
Streamer technology had been constantly developed by Daikin Industries (Japan) and was first introduced in the market in 2004. The technology releases Streamer discharge that has the ability to deactivate harmful matters and purify the air with stable, high-speed electrons – a technology which was difficult to harness and put into practice at the time. The efficacy is successfully achieved by Streamer technology’s oxidation method that deactivates harmful matters, which is 2-3 times more powerful than the commonly used glow discharge method.
Moreover, when combined with the air’s molecules, these high-speed electrons deactivate harmful matters with oxidation process, allowing it to rid the air of unpleasant odors, bacteria and in-door air pollutants such as formaldehyde among others.
Published : August 05, 2021
