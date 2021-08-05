Daikin teams up with Mahidol University to test the efficacy of Streamer technology in some of Daikin’s air conditioners and air purifiers

The Streamer equipment released plasma through the air to the 6-well plate where viral solution is being shaken on the centrifuge. The research then collected the viral solution from the well every 1,2,3 and 6 hours and counted the surviving live virus with Plaque method with Vero E6 cells and TCID50 process.

Mr. Akihisa Yokoyama says that the efficacy test confirms Streamer technology’s ability to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in Thailand under the Thai environment, and hence sets new benchmark in the air conditioner and air purifier industry. The effort also firmly professes Daikin’s mission to “Perfecting the Air” for all of its Thai consumers.

The collaboration between Siam Daikin Sales and Mahidol University also raises the standard of air conditioner industry in Thailand and further improves the tried and tested innovation to offer effective technologies to the consumers.

Streamer technology had been constantly developed by Daikin Industries (Japan) and was first introduced in the market in 2004. The technology releases Streamer discharge that has the ability to deactivate harmful matters and purify the air with stable, high-speed electrons – a technology which was difficult to harness and put into practice at the time. The efficacy is successfully achieved by Streamer technology’s oxidation method that deactivates harmful matters, which is 2-3 times more powerful than the commonly used glow discharge method.

Moreover, when combined with the air’s molecules, these high-speed electrons deactivate harmful matters with oxidation process, allowing it to rid the air of unpleasant odors, bacteria and in-door air pollutants such as formaldehyde among others.