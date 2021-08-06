Gold opens steady in Thai market depite spot price slump

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,450, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.
Spot gold on Friday morning dropped to US$1,801 (THB60,099) per ounce after Comex gold price at close on Thursday dropped by $5.6 to $1,808.9 per ounce, due to the rise in US government bond yield, momentum in gold sales after a robust performance by the US stock market reacting to a decline in unemployment claims.
Hong Kong gold price dropped by HK$70 to $16,720 (THB71,742) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : August 06, 2021
By : The Nation
