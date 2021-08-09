Carabao Group and CJ Express Group recognized in Deloitte’s prestigious Thailand’s Best Managed Companies 2021 Awards

The Thai awards are derived from Deloitte’s global Best Managed Companies awards programs - a well-regarded international awards program that applies a proven evaluation process to assess the businesses’ quality of management in areas including strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financial management. The evaluation of the Thai awards is based on more than 25 years of observed practice from the global awards program that has been rolled out to 37 countries worldwide.

The inaugural winners include Carabao Group Public Company Limited for Food and Beverage industry sector; Better Pharma Company Limited for the Industrial Products sector; CJ Express Group Company Limited for the Grocery and Convenience Store industry sector; Shera Public Limited for the Engineering and Construction industry sector; S.Khonkaen Foods Public Company Limited for the Food and Beverage industry sector and WICE Logistics Public Company Limited for the Transportation industry sector.

Mr. Sathien Setthasit, Chief Executive Officer of Carabao Group Public Company Limited, said that the Thailand’s Best Managed Companies 2021 award reflects the firm’s vision of “World class product, World class brand” and the determination to become a global organization.

Mr. Veeratham Setthasit, Chief Executive Officer of C.J. Express Group Company Limited, said that receiving Thailand’s Best Managed Company award from Deloitte confirms that the new generation have the power to move the company forward and in the right direction. He accepts this award on behalf of all the staff and management of CJ Express Group that have been working together through many challenges over the years.

Carabao Group Public Company Limited was established on 8 July 2014 and became a listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on 21 November 2014. The company launched their energy drink, its first product, under the Carabao Dang trademark, onto the Thai market on 28 October 2002.

Throughout the operation, since its inception, Carabao Group has expanded gradually and steadily. Its business covers the procurement of main ingredients, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of energy dinks and other beverages, as well as manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans for packaging factories. Carabao Group also manages and oversees distribution through participating store networks and business partners both locally and internationally under the vision of World Class Product, World Class Brand.