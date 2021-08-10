Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has garnered global gongs yet again, winning an award for Best Bank in Thailand from UK’s Euromoney magazine and a Best Domestic Bank award from Hong Kong’s The Asset magazine.

Siam Commercial Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Manop Sangiambut said, “Having triumphed with these two awards for the thirteenth consecutive year reflects SCB’s strength and discipline in financial management. This firm commitment has led the Bank to excellent operating performance and a stable financial position, while allowing it to implement strategies for dealing with the crises it is facing despite the hardship of current circumstances. SCB continues to focus on providing financial assistance to its customers while committed to developing a new experience in digital services, enabling customers to access solutions to their financial needs more conveniently. These awards have brought great pride to the Bank's employees, and we believe that it will raise the confidence of our customers and investors as well.”

Euromoney and The Asset magazines are recognized as trusted and influential publications among financial and banking professionals around the globe. Initiated in 1992, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence are presented to banks from some 100 countries for demonstrating excellent performance in banking and finance. The Asset is one of Asia’s trusted publications for the financial and capital markets. Awards are screened and judged by a panel of experts in finance and banking.

Nation Thailnad
