Prices rise 5.4% in July over last year as the economy claws back from pandemic depths

Meanwhile, Republicans have long argued that inflation is an urgent concern and that the Fed will be too late once it decides prices have reached dangerous levels. Conservatives were also quick to chastise Senate Democrats for adopting a $3.5 trillion budget early Wednesday morning, saying such massive spending will heat up the economy even more.

For now, survey data isn't suggesting baked-in expectations for widespread, sustained inflation over the long term. But the Fed is on alert for any signs suggesting otherwise.

"All the evidence is that it's not happening," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month. "But, nonetheless, we have to watch this very carefully. . . . Price stability for us means inflation averaging 2% over time. And so we've got to be very careful about that."

July's top-line inflation figure of 5.4% was the same as the June reading. Economists and policymakers have been looking for any clues that suggest the breakneck pace of price growth is beginning to cool down. But they are also hesitant to jump to conclusions too quickly, especially since there's no playbook for this recovery.

"One month does not make a trend . . . and we know supply constraints persist in various sectors," the White House's Council of Economic Advisers tweeted Wednesday.

A look at used cars illustrates some inflation dynamics at play. Demand for cars is high, but supply has been hampered by ongoing chip shortages. The consequence of that mismatch is hard to miss: Compared with last year, prices for used cars and trucks have soared 41.7%.

But a look at the month-to-month data suggests prices are not climbing as fast as they had been for much of this year. For example, used car prices jumped 10.5% in June compared with May. But in July, they grew only 0.2%, compared with June.

Similarly, the cost of hotels and motels are still high as travelers rebook vacations. But the rate of price growth eased a bit in July compared with June. In June, prices rose 7.9% compared with the month before. In July, they rose 6.8% over the same period.

Still, economists and policymakers are staying alert for any signs of sustained price increases that pulse through the entire economy. For example, rising rents and soaring home prices have concerned some economists who are unsure whether the cost of shelter will fall back down. (Rent rose 0.2% in July, mirroring figures from the month before.)

"We're in a very turbulent space in terms of pricing," Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told reporters Monday. "There are lots of moving parts, and I'm monitoring that closely."

As Americans hit the road despite the delta variant's looming threat, the increased demand for gasoline has driven gas prices higher. The national average for a gallon of gas was $3.19 on Wednesday, according to AAA, a new high for 2021. That is up more than a dollar from this time in 2020 and up four cents from last month.

"We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season," Jeanette McGee, a AAA spokeswoman, said in a statement Wednesday. "The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below."

Rising gas prices spurred the White House to call on global oil producers to boost production. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have been navigating production cuts since the early days of the pandemic flatted oil demand.