Baht stable but seen weakening, as markets await US Fed move on QE

The Thai currency was likely to move between 33.40 and 33.55 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the baht was likely to fluctuate and weaken due to the Covid-19 situation and the rising momentum of the US dollar.

He expected the dollar to receive support from the US Federal Reserve move to reduce quantitative easing (QE) this year and the demand for safe-haven assets due to the Covid-19 situation worldwide.

However, the statement from the Fed’s chair this week might cause the dollar to fluctuate and weaken if the Fed chair does not announce a reduction in quantitive easing this year, and the US economy recovers strongly as Fed officials revealed earlier.