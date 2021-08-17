Gold price surges amid rise in demand as safe-haven asset

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.30am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.



At close on Monday, buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.



Spot gold on Tuesday morning rose to US$1,786 (THB59,743) per ounce after Comex gold price at close on Monday continuously rose by $11.60 to $1,789.8 per ounce, due to support for buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the US manufacturing index slowed to lower than expectation. In addition, the gold price was supported by the positive factor of a drop in the US government bond yield.