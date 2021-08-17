Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Covid, anti-govt protests cast a shadow over SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 4.67 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 1,535.91 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,531.24 on Monday, up 2.92 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled THB77.16 billion with an index high of 1,532.94 and a low of 1,512.28.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,520 and 1,540 points amid signs of a technical rebound and mass buy-ups of shares that gained positive sentiment.

It predicted the index, however, would be under pressure due to rising domestic and overseas Covid-19 cases and ongoing anti-government protests.

It recommended selective buying as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, ASIAN, EPG and NER, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ PSL and TTA, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.

▪︎ ADVANC, BGRIM, GPSC and CKP, which are able to escape the impact from market volatility.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

