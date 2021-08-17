Covid, anti-govt protests cast a shadow over SET

The SET Index closed at 1,531.24 on Monday, up 2.92 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled THB77.16 billion with an index high of 1,532.94 and a low of 1,512.28.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,520 and 1,540 points amid signs of a technical rebound and mass buy-ups of shares that gained positive sentiment.

It predicted the index, however, would be under pressure due to rising domestic and overseas Covid-19 cases and ongoing anti-government protests.