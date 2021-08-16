Monday, August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,531.24 on Monday, up 2.92 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled THB77.16 billion with an index high of 1,532.94 and a low of 1,512.28.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to fall to between 1,515 and 1,520 points amid negative sentiment on several fronts.

Foreign funds were likely to flow out due to surging Covid-19 infections, both domestic and overseas, ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand and the weakening baht, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, CBG, GULF, PSL, PTT, INTUCH, CPALL, AOT, KBANK and KCE.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,523.19, down 453.96 points or 1.62 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,517.34, up 1.05 points or 0.030 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,693.74, down 105.30 points or 0.71 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,181.46, down 210.16 points or 0.80 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,858.77, down 123.34 points or 0.73 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index was closed for National Liberation Day.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

