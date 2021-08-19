Japan faster vaccine rollout is good news for the economy

Japan managed to avoid a recession last quarter largely because shoppers shrugged off government warnings on the virus, but activity levels in Tokyo are still far lower than in New York and London, according to Apple Mobility Trends data.

A decision Tuesday to widen the latest state of emergency to more prefectures and keep it in place longer could cause consumers to retrench. Japan yesterday found about 20,000 new virus cases and recorded 47 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to almost 15,500.

Suga on Tuesday said he expects 60% of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of next month and plans to distribute enough doses to inoculate 80% of eligible people by early October. The vast majority of Japanese seniors have already gotten all their shots, but the overall rate is only about 38%.

Vaccination and growth rates are linked, which is a big reason the International Monetary Fund last month forecast 7% growth for the U.S. and U.K., where more than half the people are fully vaccinated, compared with a 2.8% expansion for Japan.

Conditions could improve more quickly than expected if Japan can keep delivering around 1.4 million jabs a day, the average over the last month, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government figures for completed vaccinations.

"The key is to suppress the rate of contagion and keep the vaccine progress going," said economist Keiji Kanda at Daiwa Institute of Research. "We'd be able to get the service sector back on the recovery path."

The spread of the delta variant makes the recovery path harder, though, according to Haruka Sakamoto, a public health researcher at the University of Tokyo.

"The delta variant can cause infections even after two doses of vaccine," Sakamoto said. "The government's expert panel has been discussing the need for masks and social distancing even after 70% of the population has been vaccinated."

Keeping the current pace also isn't a given, according to Kenji Shibuya, Director of the Soma COVID Vaccination Medical Center in Fukushima and a former senior scientist at the World Health Organization.

Japan is nearing an inoculation rate where other countries have started to hit a wall, supply bottlenecks could slow deliveries, and the drive could start to meet more resistance from young people, who are less scared of the virus.

"They don't think Covid is a serious disease," Shibuya said. "There should be some social incentive for them to get vaccinated."