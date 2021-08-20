Gold down as dollar gains after Fed signal on QE

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.



At close on Thursday, buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.