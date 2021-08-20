Friday, August 20, 2021

business

Gold down as dollar gains after Fed signal on QE

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB50 on Friday morning.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.


At close on Thursday, buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

Spot gold on Friday morning was moving at around US$1,783 (THB59,463) per ounce after Comex gold price at close on Thursday dropped by $1.3 to $1,783.1 per ounce, due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, including the recent meeting results of the US Federal Reserve which signalled that it would start reducing the limit in the bond purchase programme under the quantitative easing (QE) measures this year.


Hong Kong gold, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,550 (THB70,849) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET expected to see fluctuation amid mixed signals

Published : August 20, 2021

Stocks fluctuate in volatile session; dollar gains

Published : August 20, 2021

Biden administration faces big choices as economic calamity hangs over Afghanistan

Published : August 20, 2021

Krungthai Research cuts Thai GDP forecast to 0.5%

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

SET expected to see fluctuation amid mixed signals

Published : August 20, 2021

Ex-revenue officials get jail term over Bt3-bn VAT refund scam

Published : August 20, 2021

Exporters sale of dollars checks bahts slide despite strengthening US currency

Published : August 20, 2021

Family vows legal action after activist blinded in one eye by alleged police action

Published : August 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.