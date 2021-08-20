SET expected to see fluctuation amid mixed signals

The SET Index closed at 1,544.28 on Thursday, down 7.59 points or 0.49 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.14 billion with an index high of 1,553.90 and a low of 1,543.75.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,535 and 1,555 points amid mixed positive and negative sentiments.

It predicted the index would be under pressure after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would reduce its quantitative easing programme, the falling oil price and ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.

“However hopes of the lockdown being eased, as domestic Covid-19 cases stabilise, and the improving vaccination rate would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.