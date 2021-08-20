Asia’s fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE returns next month

Overcoming pandemic challenges, fostering industry interaction

CENTRESTAGE 2021 will have “Chapter Infinity” as its central theme, encouraging those in the fashion industry to take creative approaches and reignite their inspiration in the pandemic era, exploring the countless opportunities that lie ahead. The event will feature three thematic zones: ALLURE – representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC – displaying avant-garde designs; and METRO – showcasing contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life. This year’s event will feature over 200 fashion brands, including more than 120 brands from Hong Kong. Although travel restrictions remain in effect between Hong Kong and the rest of the world, some brands and industry organisations outside Hong Kong will send local representatives to participate in the event, including the Taiwan Textile Federation, Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Italian fashion promotion organisation Ente Moda Italia (EMI) and new joiner Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Amalty from Kazakhstan.

In addition, overseas buyers that have been invited to conduct video business meetings with exhibitors include 3NY from the United States, Germany’s Encode Fashion, Thailand’s Bluepin and Vietnam’s Runway. Local fashion buyers such as Club 21, D-mop, Harvey Nichols, I.T, Lane Crawford and online fashion store Farfetch have also been invited.

CENTRESTAGE ELITES show boosted by XR, artiste Hins Cheung gives support

The spotlight opening gala show on 10 September, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will see the global launch of the latest 2022 Spring/Summer collections from local designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun’s renowned brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol’s brand, YOUSER. Lee Mooyeol won’t be able to come to Hong Kong himself, but he is actively involved in the show’s production. Celebrity singer and fashionista Hins Cheung will attend the event, which will use extended reality (XR) for added impact, and give his support to the designers. The show will be livestreamed through the CENTRESTAGE website and social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, employing augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience.

Wide array of fashion shows presented by local design talents

The HKTDC has organised a series of activities around the world. With profound experience gained through international fashion weeks, a number of local designers will present their latest collections at Hong Kong Emerging Talents Show on 10 September and Fashion Go Places on 11 September.

Another highlight of this year’s CENTRESTAGE will be the final of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2021 (YDC) held on 12 September. The VIP judges will be Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, founders of menswear label BOTTER. The 10 shortlisted candidates will compete for four honours, including overall champion, the Excellence Award, Best Visual Presentation Award and My Favourite Collection Award. Members of the public can vote for their favourite collection online and stand the chance to win one of seven HK$2,000 Lee Gardens Area e-gift certificates sponsored by Hysan Development.

Local online fashion hub FASHIONALLY.com will feature its FASHIONALLY Collection #17 fashion show on 10 September, presenting rising local fashion designers and labels. Other Hong Kong brands will combine a fashion short film with an onsite performance at FASHIONALLY Presentations on 10 September and 11 September, providing a creative showcase for their 2022 Spring/Summer collections.