Monday, August 23, 2021

business

Gold price unchanged in opening trade

The price of gold on Monday morning was unchanged from Fridays closing rate.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments cost THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.


The spot gold price on Monday morning was moving around US$1,786 (THB59,516) per ounce after Comex gold rose slightly, by 80 cents to $1,784 per ounce, at close on Friday, due to support in buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the uncertain situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of most of the country.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped heavily, by HK$80 to $16,530 (THB70,717) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Upswing in SET expected on hopes lockdown would be eased, but index still faces pressure

Published : August 23, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

Published : August 22, 2021

Biden administration faces big choices as economic calamity hangs over Afghanistan

Published : August 20, 2021

Top 10 net buys and net sales last week by foreign investors

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

Upswing in SET expected on hopes lockdown would be eased, but index still faces pressure

Published : August 23, 2021

Baht performance hinges on Covid situation, Fed’s QE decision

Published : August 23, 2021

Full moon seen over Temple of Poseidon in Greece

Published : August 23, 2021

Man holds Bangkok bus conductor, passenger hostage at gunpoint

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.