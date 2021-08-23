Gold price unchanged in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments cost THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning was moving around US$1,786 (THB59,516) per ounce after Comex gold rose slightly, by 80 cents to $1,784 per ounce, at close on Friday, due to support in buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the uncertain situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of most of the country.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped heavily, by HK$80 to $16,530 (THB70,717) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : August 23, 2021
By : The Nation
