Baht expected to strengthen quickly in the short term

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.60 and 32.80 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon expected the baht to strengthen in the short term amid hopes of an economic recovery.

The government might ease lockdown measures and foreign investors might invest in Thai stocks because the situation was stable and might be resolved soon.

Foreign investors also bought short-term bonds to gain profit from the currency.