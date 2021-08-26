Thursday, August 26, 2021

business

Gold drops in Thai, HK markets amid slide in Comex price

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB50 on Thursday morning.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.


At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.


Spot gold on Thursday morning was moving at around US$1,790 (THB58,640) per ounce after Comex gold dropped by $17.50 to $1,791 per ounce at close on Wednesday, under pressure to sell gold as a safe-haven asset after the US stock market rose for several days in a row. Investors, meanwhile, are monitoring the US Federal Reserve annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from August 26-28 for indicators of its monetary policy direction.

Hong Kong gold price dropped by HK$60 to $16,620 (THB69,945) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 26, 2021

