FTI- DENSO-CEP signing of a letter of intent to cooperate on a pilot project on renewable energy trading

Signed on Wednesday the 25th August 2021, a letter of intent will be signed between The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the “DENSO group”, and the clean energy for people foundation (CEP) concerning a pilot project regarding energy trading. Each party’s representatives are to include Dr. Suvit Toraninpanich, the Chairman of FTI’s greenhouse gas reduction working group, Mr. Natee Sithiprasasana, Vice Chairman of the CEP foundation and four DENSO group representatives.

The pilot project will focus on the trading of renewable energy to support current business trends and is to be available in select areas between 2022- 2025, or later if deemed appropriate. It aims to act as a showcase to encourage the restructuring for the energy administration of Thailand along with the energy reform plan and adapt appropriately to newer regulations from the global community, such as the European green deal’s “Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)”.