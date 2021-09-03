Twitter plans new privacy features to get more people tweeting

The tools are related to what Twitter executives call "social privacy," or how users manage their reputations and identities on the service. This includes information like a person's list of followers, the tweets they like, and whether their accounts are public or private.

Among features being considered is the ability to edit follower lists, and a tool to archive old tweets so that they're no longer visible to others after a specific amount of time designated by the user. Hiding past tweets could be a popular feature with people who don't want their posts to exist online forever, offering an easier solution than manually deleting posts or combing through years-old messages to find those you wish you hadn't sent.

Internal research found that many of Twitter's users don't understand the privacy basics, like whether their account is publicly visible, said Svetlana Pimkina, a staff researcher at the San Francisco-based company. Those users engage less on Twitter because they don't know what other people will be able to see about them.

"When social privacy needs are not met, people limit their self-expression," Pimkina said. "They withdraw from the conversation." Twitter will start prompting people to review whether their accounts are public or private beginning in September.