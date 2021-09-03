OPEC boosted output last month even as some members left behind

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lifted output by 290,000 barrels a day, slightly more than stipulated by its road map for restoring output, according to a Bloomberg survey. Saudi Arabia and Iraq were the main drivers of the increase.

Despite the gains, the group is actually pumping about 10% below its overall quota as some members -- notably Angola and Nigeria -- suffer from deteriorating production capacity and technical disruptions.

OPEC and its partners agreed on Wednesday to continue with their plan for restoring the unprecedented volumes they took offline when the pandemic crushed fuel demand last year. The coalition's gradual drip-feed of barrels back to the market is steadying oil prices near $70 a barrel, high enough to salve their economies while largely avoiding the kind of rally that would aggravate inflation.