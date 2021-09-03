Malaysia Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade at Mihas 2021

According to MATRADE CEO, Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, “Digitally enabled trade is the way forward and key in rebuilding economic resilience. In keeping up with the current trend and due to the current pandemic situation, MIHAS will spearhead the digitalization agenda for the Halal industry in bringing patrons, investors, and trade partners under one virtual platform. We look forward to fortifying Malaysia’s position as the global halal hub with another successful showcase this year amid the challenging environment.”

With major events pushed to pivot digitally in light of movement restrictions, 65% of visitors and 57% of exhibitors surveyed expect digital event technology will remain relevant even after the pandemic. MIHAS has quickly adapted to these changes, going fully digital for the first time.

“Themed, Empowering Halal, Tomorrow, Together, MIHAS 2021 will focus on showcasing 12 key pillars. These include education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, franchise, modest fashion, Islamic finance, cosmetics, and personal care, media and recreation, Muslim friendly travel, e-commerce, and food technology”, said Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri - MATRADE Trade Commissioner in Bangkok.