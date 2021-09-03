Malaysia Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade at Mihas 2021

View
The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to facilitate high-value, cross-border halal trade digitally at the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) from 9 September until 31 December 2021.
Since its inception in 2004, the event has progressively profiled as the marquee halal sourcing platform. Over 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries participated in the last edition in 2019. Fitted with digital capabilities, MIHAS has neutralized disruptions from the pandemic by enabling exhibitors, visitors, and participants with the freedom to network with AI-assisted business matching sessions, connect across time zones with live chats available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, view showcases of products and services, and participate in webinars from the safety and comfort of their home countries. Exhibiting brands will also benefit from real-time data access crucial for analysis and brand development to remain competitive in today’s highly digitalized environment.
According to MATRADE CEO, Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, “Digitally enabled trade is the way forward and key in rebuilding economic resilience. In keeping up with the current trend and due to the current pandemic situation, MIHAS will spearhead the digitalization agenda for the Halal industry in bringing patrons, investors, and trade partners under one virtual platform. We look forward to fortifying Malaysia’s position as the global halal hub with another successful showcase this year amid the challenging environment.”
With major events pushed to pivot digitally in light of movement restrictions, 65% of visitors and 57% of exhibitors surveyed expect digital event technology will remain relevant even after the pandemic. MIHAS has quickly adapted to these changes, going fully digital for the first time.
“Themed, Empowering Halal, Tomorrow, Together, MIHAS 2021 will focus on showcasing 12 key pillars. These include education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, franchise, modest fashion, Islamic finance, cosmetics, and personal care, media and recreation, Muslim friendly travel, e-commerce, and food technology”, said Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri - MATRADE Trade Commissioner in Bangkok.
“Malaysia’s major export products to Thailand consist of electrical and electronic products chemicals & chemical products, other manufactures, crude petroleum and machinery, equipment and parts.”
“More bilateral trade engagements, especially on border trade, have to take place as Malaysia and Thailand can complement each other in terms of its trade in the export and import of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Halal, Processed Food, Healthy Food, Ready-to-eat Food, Medical Products, Medical related products, Pharmaceutical, Lifestyle Products, Electronic Components, Automotive Parts, and many others.”
MIHAS aims to virtually host a bevy of Halal exhibitors, and over 15,000 international buyers and trade visitors across the Halal ecosystem, making it the world’s largest Halal event. The showcase has attracted industry giants leading conversations about enabling the Islamic economy and sustainable supply chains respectively.
MATRADE Bangkok invites brands and the global trade community to register for the upcoming MIHAS 2021 virtual exhibition by visiting https://www.mihasvirtual.my/sign_up.
Published : September 03, 2021
