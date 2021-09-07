Building the future of manufacturing with tools powered by 5G networks

The strategic partnership between dtac and Norway-based telco group Telenor allows the Thai mobile operator to connect with 5G experts globally. While dtac is an early mover in harnessing the capabilities of 5G, Telenor Sweden is another beacon of innovation in 5G within the Telenor family. They partnered with Ericsson and supplied a solution to Atlas Copco to explore the potential of power tools connected to a private 5G network.

The project runs on 3500 MHz and is an exciting addition to Telenor Sweden's commercial 5G, which is already available in 36 locations. To better understand its ability to transform manufacturing and connectivity, dtac blog spoke to Andreas Kristensson, Head of IoT and New Business at Telenor Sweden.

"We know that private networks are essential to Industry 4.0," he said. "Connected power tools require very low and highly predictable latencies. Hence, Telenor Sweden's installation at Atlas Copco is a great use case to test the benefits of a dedicated LTE and 5G Network. And we plan to add lots of other equipment over time."