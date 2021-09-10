Facebook smart glasses put cameras on your face. Everyone around you should be aware

Facebook says all that imagery remains encrypted on the glasses until you transfer them to the Facebook View app on your smartphone, where you can edit and export them to your social media platform of choice. Facebook's software offers you a few options for sprucing up your files, like stitching multiple clips together into neat little "montages," but the offered tools sometimes feel too limiting to produce the results you want.

The fastest way to start taking photos or recording video is by reaching up and clicking a button on the right arm of the glasses. And once you start capturing the world in front of you, people around will know it, thanks to a single, bright white light that fires up when you're recording. According to Facebook, people will be able to see that indicator from up to 25 feet away, which in theory gives them the opportunity to scoot out of your field of view if they want to.

But that assumes a sort of literacy with Facebook's design that most people won't have out of the gate. (These are, after all, pretty niche gadgets.) Word to the wise: If you see part of someone's glasses light up, you might wind up in someone's next social media post.

And those speakers? Well, they can't drown the din of a subway car, but they were pleasant enough to keep me distracted during some long walks. They're also just loud enough to be usable for phone calls, though you'll have to deal with the embarrassment of talking aloud to no one in particular. There's just one rub: These are open-air speakers, so if you can hear your music or the person on the other end of a phone call, chances are someone else might be able to as well. (That said, they'd need to be very close to you to eavesdrop effectively.)

The right arm of the glasses is touch-sensitive, so you can tap it to jump between music tracks. And Facebook's new voice assistant is baked into the frames, so you can tell your sunglasses to take a photo or start recording a video.

Yes, that's right: These glasses listen to you.

- - -

I'd be willing to bet that you - or someone you know - have wondered if companies like Facebook tap into your phone's mic to listen to you. I mean, how else would the ads you get served feel so personal?

The real answer is that these companies don't need our microphones; the behaviors we offer to them are enough to effectively target ads at us. But here's a product you're supposed to wear on your face, built in part by a company with a long, questionable history of privacy protection, with a microphone inside it. How could Facebook reasonably expect someone to buy these, let alone wear them for the five or so hours it takes to drain the battery?

The company's answer, in a way, was to prevent smart glasses from acting too smart. In the case of the Facebook voice assistant , the company insists it only listens for the "Hey Facebook" wake word. And even then, there are only three things you can ask after that: Take a photo, record a video, and stop recording. Facebook will almost certainly teach its Siri rival new tricks soon enough, but turning off those listening features entirely is plenty simple, and probably a good idea.

The company's intentional ignorance doesn't end there. When you take a picture with your smartphone, there's a pretty good chance your location is embedded into that image. The same can't be said for these Ray-Bans, since they don't contain a GPS or any other kind of location-tracking component. I checked the metadata of every photo and video I captured, and my location didn't appear in any of them. Facebook confirmed that it won't look at the photos and videos you've stored in the Facebook View app to target ads either - that can only happen once you've shared that media directly on Facebook.

These glasses also don't know how to play nice with anything but your smartphone. And even if someone does figure out how to access your files, Facebook says they all stay encrypted until they're transferred to your phone - and your phone only. For a nerd like me, who'd love to dump those videos onto my computer for editing, that's a bit of a disappointment. Still, I understand why: More connectivity means more vulnerabilities, and Facebook can't afford to put any of those in front of your eyes.

Whether these protection features are enough to comfort anyone is a deeply personal choice. If Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's grand plan is to get us all comfortable wearing powerful, augmented reality glasses, it can't afford to freak people out this early on.