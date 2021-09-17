India celebrates overseas development success in Bangkok

Celebrating lndian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2021, Ambassador Suchitra Durai hailed the longstanding cooperation between India and Thailand in the area of capacity building.

Presented at the event were video messages from ITEC alumni, including the “Thai Solar Sisters” from the ground-breaking Mechai Pattana Bamboo School in Buri Ram. The “sisters” attended the "Training Rural Women on Solar Electrification & Rainwater Harvesting" course at the Social Work and Research Centre (SWRC or Barefoot College) in Tilonia, Rajasthan.

Launched in 1964, the ITEC programme has three components: short-term training courses of three weeks to two years, deployment of lndian experts abroad, and study tours for foreign officials in India. The programme operates in 160 partner countries and territories and offers around 14,000 training slots annually. Courses cover subjects ranging from rural development, governance, lT and banking to renewable energy and robotics. ITEC courses are offered to both civilian and defence personnel.