Search for missing persons called off in Laos’ Xaythany sinkhole tragedy

These evaluations confirmed that the affected area is highly unstable and poses a significant risk of further ground collapse.

Authorities said further search operations could endanger the lives of rescue personnel and technical staff due to the strong possibility of additional subsidence.

Describing the move as “the most difficult decision”, officials said that halting the search did not signify an end to government responsibility.

Rather, it was a necessary step to protect human life while continuing support for those affected by the tragedy.

The government said it would provide all necessary assistance to the families of the missing individuals and residents impacted by the incident.

Authorities also pledged to conduct a transparent investigation to determine the root cause of the sinkhole. Scientific studies and technical verification will continue, with officials noting that a full understanding of the reason for the ground collapse will require time.