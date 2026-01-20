Search for missing persons called off in Laos’ Xaythany sinkhole tragedy

The announcement was made on January 15 by the Director General of the Department of Geology and Minerals under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Bounyong Sidavong, in coordination with the Xaythany district Administration, village authorities, and representatives of the victims’ families.
According to officials, the decision was reached after careful technical and geological assessments conducted by both Lao and foreign experts.
These evaluations confirmed that the affected area is highly unstable and poses a significant risk of further ground collapse.
Authorities said further search operations could endanger the lives of rescue personnel and technical staff due to the strong possibility of additional subsidence.
Describing the move as “the most difficult decision”, officials said that halting the search did not signify an end to government responsibility.
Rather, it was a necessary step to protect human life while continuing support for those affected by the tragedy.
The government said it would provide all necessary assistance to the families of the missing individuals and residents impacted by the incident.
Authorities also pledged to conduct a transparent investigation to determine the root cause of the sinkhole. Scientific studies and technical verification will continue, with officials noting that a full understanding of the reason for the ground collapse will require time.
Speaking on behalf of the victims’ families, Bounsing expressed acceptance of the decision, acknowledging the dedication and professionalism of the government’s technical teams.
He praised their sincere efforts under extremely dangerous conditions and called on authorities and the public to ensure the tragedy is not forgotten.
He emphasised the importance of learning from the incident to prevent similar disasters in the future, while also expressing hope for fair compensation and emotional healing for the affected families.
Chairman of the Xaythany district Administration, Sinlapakone Phommaxaysy, reiterated the district’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to support the families.
He also appealed to the public for understanding, noting the complex and hazardous nature of the incident.
The tragic event has attracted nationwide attention and highlighted the need for continued study of the area, risk management, and disaster prevention measures to safeguard communities in geologically sensitive areas.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network