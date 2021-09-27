Tue, September 28, 2021

business

CP to build tallest tower in Thailand on SRT’s Makkasan land

A 140-rai (22.4 hectares) land in Makkasan subdistrict of Bangkoks Ratchathewi district, which belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), will be the location for Thailand’s tallest tower.

979

View

The tower will be built by Asia Era One Ltd, a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), a news source revealed.

The CP-led consortium won the bid for the SRT’s high-speed train project connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) worth Bt224 billion in December 2018. The project also required the winner to develop the Makkasan land under a 50-year rent contract worth Bt50 billion, to paid in full to SRT upon area delivery.

“CP Group aims to turn the Makkasan land into a super tower. With a height of 550 metres -- 120 storeys-- it will be the tallest building in Thailand with up to 2 million square metres of usable space,” said the source.

“CP will also earmark at least 50 rai of land around the tower to be a green space to serve as a lung for surrounding communities. The rest of the land will be a location for hotels, office buildings, retail shops, service apartment and other facilities.”

CP Group has reportedly prepared an investment budget of Bt140 billion for this project .

Related Stories

CP Group named one of world’s most ethical firms by Ethisphere institute

CP clan ranked 21st richest in the world

Why CP group got the nod for takeover of Tesco

 

According to a survey by Thansettakij newspaper, the current tallest building in Thailand is the Magnolias Waterfront Residences at Iconsiam on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bangkok’s Khlong San district. It is 317.95 metres high with 70 storeys. There are two buildings under construction that will surpass it when finished, namely the Asset World Tower at Asiatique The Riverfront, expected to be 450 metres tall with 100 storeys, and the Signature Tower at One Bangkok, expected to be 437.03 metres high with 92 storeys.

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Reopening of economy in Covid dark red zones expected to boost public, business confidence

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Bahts weakening trend expected to continue in short term

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Foreign funds outflow could pull SET down

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Latest News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Thailand and Germany announce the success on improving safety standard for healthcare personnel in Thailand

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Saving man’s best friend

Published : Sep 28, 2021

UFC champion Shevchenko hails Thailand after retaining title

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.