CP to build tallest tower in Thailand on SRT’s Makkasan land

The tower will be built by Asia Era One Ltd, a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), a news source revealed.

The CP-led consortium won the bid for the SRT’s high-speed train project connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) worth Bt224 billion in December 2018. The project also required the winner to develop the Makkasan land under a 50-year rent contract worth Bt50 billion, to paid in full to SRT upon area delivery.

“CP Group aims to turn the Makkasan land into a super tower. With a height of 550 metres -- 120 storeys-- it will be the tallest building in Thailand with up to 2 million square metres of usable space,” said the source.

“CP will also earmark at least 50 rai of land around the tower to be a green space to serve as a lung for surrounding communities. The rest of the land will be a location for hotels, office buildings, retail shops, service apartment and other facilities.”

CP Group has reportedly prepared an investment budget of Bt140 billion for this project .