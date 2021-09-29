Google gets fresh ad complaint as EU antitrust battles mount

A previous complaint fueled a U.K. probe and the group's members now want their evidence to bolster the European Commission's wide-ranging investigation into Google's advertising technology.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., has been embroiled in various antitrust battles in Europe for more than a decade. Its lawyers are currently challenging a record $5 billion EU fine at a five-day court hearing in Luxembourg. The EU earlier this year said it would investigate Google's privacy changes and how the search giant may favor its own online display advertising technologies over rivals.

Officials are increasingly scrutinizing the black-box of online advertising where Google automatically calculates and offers ad space and prices to advertisers and publishers as a user clicks on a web page.

The EU is still defending past rulings against Google, including the 2018 finding that the company cemented its position over mobile search and advertising with restrictive contracts that pushed its apps on to phones.

"These interlocking restrictions helped Google to ensure that its competitors would not achieve a critical mass needed to challenge Google's dominant position," EU lawyer Carlos Urraca Caviedes told the EU's General Court in Luxembourg, which may take as long as a year to issue a judgment.