Thu, October 14, 2021

business

GULF awarded 4 ‘Water Footprint of Products’ certificates from Eco Innovation Forum 2021

Reinforcing commitment to sustainable water management

Recently, Gulf Group (GULF) was awarded four ‘Water Footprint of Products’ certificates at the Eco Innovation Forum 2021 hosted virtually by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and the Water and Environment Institute for Sustainability (WEIS) via Zoom. The awards reinforce the company’s capabilities in managing water resources efficiently and sustainably in accordance with international standards while remaining socially and environmentally responsible in the areas where the company operates – as reflected by the efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions both directly and indirectly in a move towards a low-carbon society.

GULF conducts water footprint assessments on all of its power plants that have been in operation for at least one full year. Efficient use of water at various stages of the electricity production cycle results in saving production costs as well as increasing power plants’ competitive edge. GULF also continues to place great importance on resource management and positive environmental impact, which contributes to sustainable development.

This year, four power plants under Gulf Group, consisting of GBP and GBL in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, GNC in Prachinburi and GNLL 2 in Rayong, received Water Footprint of Products (WFP) certificates. Since 2018, 23 power plants owned or managed by Gulf Group have received WFP certification.

Eco Innovation Forum 2021 was presided over by Mr. Chulapong Taweesri, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry. Mr. Veerit Amrapal, Governor of IEAT; Mr. Suphan Mongkolsuthee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FTI; Mr. Tada Soontonphan, Deputy Governor (Special Affairs), IEAT and Mr. Somchai Wangwattanapanich, Chairman of the Water and Environment Institute for Sustainability also joined the ceremony to give out awards and certificates to recognize industrial estates, industrial ports and a wide range of eco-industrial plants as well as companies that have demonstrated outstanding water resource management in line with international standards.

Published : October 01, 2021

