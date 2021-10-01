GULF awarded 4 ‘Water Footprint of Products’ certificates from Eco Innovation Forum 2021

Recently, Gulf Group (GULF) was awarded four ‘Water Footprint of Products’ certificates at the Eco Innovation Forum 2021 hosted virtually by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and the Water and Environment Institute for Sustainability (WEIS) via Zoom. The awards reinforce the company’s capabilities in managing water resources efficiently and sustainably in accordance with international standards while remaining socially and environmentally responsible in the areas where the company operates – as reflected by the efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions both directly and indirectly in a move towards a low-carbon society.

GULF conducts water footprint assessments on all of its power plants that have been in operation for at least one full year. Efficient use of water at various stages of the electricity production cycle results in saving production costs as well as increasing power plants’ competitive edge. GULF also continues to place great importance on resource management and positive environmental impact, which contributes to sustainable development.