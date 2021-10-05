Gold price up for second consecutive day

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.31am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.
At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments were THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.
The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,764 (THB59,640) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $9.2 to $1,767.6 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the fall of the US stock market.
Related news:
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$120 to $16,410 (THB71,267) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : October 05, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021