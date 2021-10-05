Gold price up for second consecutive day

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments were THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,764 (THB59,640) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $9.2 to $1,767.6 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the fall of the US stock market.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$120 to $16,410 (THB71,267) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.