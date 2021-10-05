Nasdaq falls 2% as tech sell-off batters indexes

The losses were led by high-growth technology companies -- including Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- while vaccine makers also fell on Merck & Co.'s announcement about an effective Covid-19 drug. Energy stocks, meanwhile, rose along with oil prices.

"There's a wall of worry that markets are trying to climb at the moment," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid in a note. "We have an energy crisis, supply chain issues, higher inflation, signs of weaker growth, and lots of talk about stagflation."

Global markets have taken a risk-off turn amid a growing list of worries, just as investors have been bracing for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering stimulus as early as next month. Higher inflation and Treasury yields make the premium investors pay for high-growth stocks less attractive. The risk to earnings may also be higher for some tech companies.

"Technology stocks are most likely getting hit the hardest because higher interest rates means higher discount rates for future earnings," said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network. "I would expect this dynamic to continue as long as inflation expectations remain at the higher end."