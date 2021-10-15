Virgin Galactic pushes back next test flight as it makes enhancements to its spaceplane

The stand down is yet another sign of the complexities of human space flight and comes as a number of companies have been working on flying paying customers to either the edge of space or to orbit. Virgin Galactic has repeatedly delayed flying its paying customers, some of whom have waited years. After suspending ticket sales, which had been priced at $250,000 each, the company announced this year it was reopening tickets sales at $450,000 each.

In a statement, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the company's spacecraft "are designed with significant margins for safety, providing layers of protection that far exceed loads experienced and expected to occur on our flights." The enhancement to the spacecraft "underscores our safety-first procedures, provides the most efficient path to commercial service and is the right approach for our business and our customers."

Earlier this year, Branson, who had been itching to get to space for years, moved up his flight and was able to beat rival Jeff Bezos to space by less than two weeks. But Bezos' Blue Origin just completed its second successful human spaceflight on Wednesday, carrying William Shatner and three others on a quick suborbital flight to an altitude of more than 66 miles.

It is planning one more flight by the end of the year and a half dozen or more next year.