Japanese carmakers plan to cut production by 1.3 million units

Under Nissan Motor Co.'s new production plan, the company will reduce its global production for October and November by about 30% from the planned level. The company did not indicate the specific number of units.

The company said it could not secure the parts needed to assemble finished vehicles due to a shortage of semiconductors and stalled production of auto parts in Southeast Asia.

At the end of July, Nissan indicated that it expected to cut production by 250,000 units in total this fiscal year, and Nissan executives said that there was a strong possibility that production would fall further due to the pandemic situation in Southeast Asia.

Seven other automakers are also cutting production for the same reason.

On Oct. 15, Toyota Motor Corp. announced it would cut global production in November by between 100,000 and 150,000 units. The automaker has announced several production cuts since August, lowering its full-year production plan from the initial 9.3 million units to around 9 million units.