CKPower listed in THSI 2021 for two consecutive years

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many businesses to a halt in 2021, CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), stock symbol “CKP”, a producer and distributor of clean renewable energy-based power has been able to continue its production both in Thailand and the Lao PDR without interruption.
Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, said, “A testament to CKPower’s effective management is being placed on the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) list for the second consecutive year. This success is due to our management approach which has been adapted to suit the new normal for all plants, both local and international, as well as effective operational measures that strictly comply with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the Government, and the Ministry of Public Health. All this has helped reduce emerging risks and enhance our capabilities to address new challenges in the future.
Furthermore, the Company has prioritized the health and safety of our employees to ensure business continuity and operational effectiveness as well as providing assistance to society to help everyone navigate through this crisis together,” added Mr. Thanawat.
CKPower’s inclusion on the THSI list also underscores CKPower’s commitment to sustainable business operations and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, as evident in the strategies CKPower has formulated to support the pursuit of the nine Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations (UN) relevant to its business.
At present, the proportion of the Company’s investments in hydroelectric, cogeneration, and solar power plants is 87.71%, 10.96%, and 1.33%, respectively. In considering CKPower’s contribution to Thailand’s on-grid power production, CKPower has been able to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4.25 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by its renewable energy production.
CKPower has also actively engaged in environmental development at both local and international levels.
On October 11, 2021, the Company participated in the Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT) Forum 2021, a virtual meeting hosted by the UN and the GCNT to jointly set climate action and net-zero targets for 2065-2070, in support of the policy of the Thai government after it had entered into agreements with international organizations. The event was attended by top executives from 74 GCNT’s member organizations across the business, government, and public sectors.
As part of its environmental development plans for GHG reduction and resource optimization, CKPower introduced a cooling tower optimization project at Bangpa-In Cogeneration Power Plant, in which the cooling fans of the cooling tower were deactivated during off-peak periods. The initiative has lowered energy consumption and reduced GHG emissions by 3.86 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, winning CKPower the Innovative Power Technology of the Year Award at the Asian Power Awards 2021.
For water management, CKPower initiated a project to reduce water consumption during blowdown process through the adjustment and control of the chloride range of the cooling water in order to enhance water efficiency and retrieval. As a result of this initiative, the Company was able to reduce 80,000 cubic meters of water blowdown and makeup water last year equivalent to the annual water usage of 1,095 persons, and reduced expenses by more than three million baht per year. For 2021, the goal is to reduce makeup water further by 30,000 cubic meters – equivalent to the average water usage of 410 individuals in a year (according to data of the Ministry of Energy on the water usage of Bangkok residents in 2020, which averaged 200 liters per day.)
CKPower has also been giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to the construction of a negative-pressure ICU room and vaccination units. It has also donated alcohol-based hand sanitizers, face masks, essential items, and medication to nine communities in Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya and a total of 400 households in communities surrounding the Bangkhenchai Solar Power Plant (BKC) in Khok Thai Sub-district, Pak Thong Chai District, Nakhon Ratchasima for use during quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in compliance with the government’s measures.
In addition, after tropical storm Koguma struck Xayaboury Town, the Lao PDR, CKPower provided relief to flood-stricken communities in the vicinity of the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant, operated by CKPower, by sending in water trucks along with volunteers to help clean the streets and distribute necessities.
Published : October 28, 2021
