CKPower listed in THSI 2021 for two consecutive years

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many businesses to a halt in 2021, CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), stock symbol “CKP”, a producer and distributor of clean renewable energy-based power has been able to continue its production both in Thailand and the Lao PDR without interruption.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, said, “A testament to CKPower’s effective management is being placed on the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) list for the second consecutive year. This success is due to our management approach which has been adapted to suit the new normal for all plants, both local and international, as well as effective operational measures that strictly comply with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the Government, and the Ministry of Public Health. All this has helped reduce emerging risks and enhance our capabilities to address new challenges in the future.

Furthermore, the Company has prioritized the health and safety of our employees to ensure business continuity and operational effectiveness as well as providing assistance to society to help everyone navigate through this crisis together,” added Mr. Thanawat.

CKPower’s inclusion on the THSI list also underscores CKPower’s commitment to sustainable business operations and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, as evident in the strategies CKPower has formulated to support the pursuit of the nine Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations (UN) relevant to its business.