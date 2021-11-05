FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Hospitality Packages Set To Go On Sale In Thailand

PATRICK GROUP will also offer various services in conjunction with the hospitality packages, including flights, accommodation, transport and social programmes that each football fan desires.

MICHAEL KELLY, Chief Revenue Officer of MATCH Hospitality, said: "As part of our global tender process launched in February 2020, we have received proposals from most of the key territories from where we anticipate high demand for the Official Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We have been most encouraged by the remarkable global response, which has further cemented our belief that despite the unprecedented events of recent months, there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme. Thailand represents an important territory within our overall strategic sales operations for the FIFA Hospitality Programme and, working in partnership with PATRICK GROUP, we are extremely optimistic about its sales potential."

About the FIFA Hospitality Programme

The FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will offer guests match ticket-inclusive packages which include a wide range of on-site services at facilities at the stadiums, including private suites and lounges, temporary structures, gourmet catering, premium beverages, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts, and also various off-site services as well as additional ancillary services, including accommodation and air transportation.

Details about the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available on www.FIFA.com/hospitality. Global sales of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available now.

MATCH Hospitality, whose portfolio also includes other major high-profile sports events, is based in Zurich with offices in Doha, London, Manchester, Moscow, Dublin, Valencia, Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro.