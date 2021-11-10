Fri, November 19, 2021

business

PTTEP gets ready to return Bongkot natural gas field next year

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) signed an agreement on Tuesday to hand the Bongkot natural gas field over to the Department of Mineral Fuels once its concession expires.

The department’s director-general Sarawut Kaewtathip said the Bongkot field comprises petroleum exploration fields 15 to 17. He said the concession for field 15 expires in April 2022, while that of 16 and 17 expires in March 2023.

“As per concession requirements, the concessionaire must return assets related to petroleum exploration, production, storage and transportation back to the government once the concession expires without any charges," he explained.

PTTEP gets ready to return Bongkot natural gas field next year

He said PTTEP has also agreed to fund the demolition of the Bongkot natural gas field.

"The government has conducted a feasibility study on the Bongkot field to see if it can help maintain energy stability and if it is in the national interest,” he added.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.