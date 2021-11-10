PTTEP gets ready to return Bongkot natural gas field next year

The department’s director-general Sarawut Kaewtathip said the Bongkot field comprises petroleum exploration fields 15 to 17. He said the concession for field 15 expires in April 2022, while that of 16 and 17 expires in March 2023.
“As per concession requirements, the concessionaire must return assets related to petroleum exploration, production, storage and transportation back to the government once the concession expires without any charges," he explained.
He said PTTEP has also agreed to fund the demolition of the Bongkot natural gas field.
"The government has conducted a feasibility study on the Bongkot field to see if it can help maintain energy stability and if it is in the national interest,” he added.
Related stories:
Published : November 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021