You can now go shopping for health check-ups at Bangpakok 9 Hospital on Shopee

Hospitals under the group have set up a special system to treat Covid-19 patients, be it in hospitals, hospitels or home isolation.

Hospitals under the group have also been at the forefront of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, offering both government vaccines and alternative jabs, to help achieve herd immunity in Thailand.

On the occasion of the group’s 41st anniversary, the hospitals launched Health Care Fair 2021 from November 5 to 9 under the concept “Be Together Every Moment of Your Life”.

As part of the fair, the hospitals offered packages and even launched an official store on the e-commerce platform, Shopee. The aim of offering packages and e-coupons online is to meet the needs of people in the “new normal” and give them convenient, efficient access to healthcare services.

Suchaya Paleewong, senior marketing manager at Shopee Thailand, said she was delighted to help launch the Bangpakok 9 International Hospital’s store on Shopee in time for its 11.11 Big Sale.

She said this cooperation will benefit every party, especially since consumers now prefer purchasing products and services online.

Also, she said, Bangpakok 9 International Hospital will be able to make use of Shopee’s powerful online marketing tools to grow sustainably in the e-commerce world.

Joining the online promotion are leading financial institutions like Siam Commercial Bank, TMB Bank Thanachart, Citibank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank and Krungthai Card Company (KTC), which are offering special benefits to cardholders who buy health services.

Also sponsoring the online venture are leading companies like Central, which offers special deals for its The1 cardholders, Nok Air, bedding providers Behouse, skincare brand Bebe Solution, Ezerra skincare, Kirei Kirei, Kodomo baby products, La Reina Maroc Hotel and Nature Corporation. Also joining the promotion are Polar Spray, makers of eucalyptus spray, Roche brand, underwear maker Sabina and herbal toothpaste provider Kolbadent.

The Health Care Fair 2021 “Be Together Every Moment of Your Life, Marching to the 41st Year Together” included several activities under the “Smile Shop Share” campaign, which included “Watch Live, Might Win”, in which people stood to win up to 100,000 baht if they watched health talks conducted by specialists and guest personalities on Facebook Live!

The fair also offered special surprises such as comprehensive health check-ups, buy-one-get-one-free deals for 3,500 baht as well as special discounts in more than 70 programmes at specialised medical centres.

These deals can still be bought via https://bpkconnect.com/ecommerce, the Bangpakok_9Hospital store on Shopee and at the Bangpakok 9 International Hospital itself. Packages bought during the November 5-9 fair can be used until January 31. Every purchase of more than 3,000 baht comes with special gifts, while the top three big spenders stand to receive big prizes.

As part of its “Heart of Care” policy, the hospital donates parts of the profits to plasma research funding for Covid-19.

Visit www.bangpakokhospital.com, www.facebook.com/BPK9HOSPITAL, or call 1745 for more information.