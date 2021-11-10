Policy rate stays at 0.5% to help reinforce Thailand’s recovery

Downside risks to the economy also dropped thanks to the accelerated vaccination process.

However, recovery will remain fragile due to uncertainties like global energy prices.

Piti said the committee chose to maintain the policy rate at 0.5 per cent because it believes an accommodative monetary policy will help support the country’s overall economic growth. It also believes that continuing financial and fiscal measures, with a focus on rebuilding and enhancing potential growth will play an important part in bolstering the robust recovery of income.