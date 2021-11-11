Markets wrap: U.S. stocks extend slide; bonds fall on auction

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday reiterated her view that elevated U.S. inflation won't persist beyond next year and said the Fed will not allow a repeat of 1970s-style price rises. Still, traders worry the latest figures may be enough to compel the Fed to raise rates as soon as June 2022 when it has finished tapering its assets-purchase program.

"I expect lots of eyeballs were bulging out of their sockets when they saw the number come in," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "Inflation is clearly getting worse before it gets better, while the significant rise in shelter prices is adding to concerning evidence of a broadening in inflation pressures."

The U.S. five-year breakeven rate on Treasury inflation protected securities rose to a record. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note gained 13 basis points to 1.56%.

"I can't explain why the bond market is so content with the current situation, but inflation has been running hot for about a year and the bond market has not panicked," Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management, said by phone. "The bond market seems very, very happy with negative real yields. And as long as the bond market is happy, the Fed can be very slow."

Bitcoin erased gains after hitting a record. Iron ore tumbled on dimming prospects for steel demand owing to China's real-estate troubles. And in Europe, equities gained while those in Asia fell.

What to watch this week:

- China's Communist Party's decision-making Central Committee meets through Thursday

- U.S. bond marked is closed in observance of Veterans Day Thursday

- China holds its annual Singles' Day, the world's biggest shopping festival, when e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com Inc. lure buyers with bargains Thursday

- The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time

- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.7%

- The MSCI World index fell 0.8%

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index rose 0.9%

- The euro fell 1% to $1.1478

- The British pound fell 1.1% to $1.3408

- The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 113.90 per dollar

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 1.56%

- Germany's 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.25%

- Britain's 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 0.92%

- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $81.33 a barrel

- Gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,854.60 an ounce