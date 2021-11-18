Gold price seen with better sign on Thursday morning

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,750 per baht weight and selling price THB28,850, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,227.92 and THB29,350, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,700 per baht weight and selling price THB28,800, while gold ornaments were THB28,182.44 and THB29,300, respectively.
Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose by $16.1 or 0.87 per cent to $1,870.2 per ounce which is the highest closing level since June 11.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
