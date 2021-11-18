Gold price seen with better sign on Thursday morning

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,700 per baht weight and selling price THB28,800, while gold ornaments were THB28,182.44 and THB29,300, respectively.



Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose by $16.1 or 0.87 per cent to $1,870.2 per ounce which is the highest closing level since June 11.

