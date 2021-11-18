Markets wrap: Stocks drop as inflation angst curbs risk appetite

"While we remain structurally bullish on stocks, we do anticipate a push-and-pull of market dynamics into year-end given inflation concerns, supply-chain pressures, labor shortages, and fiscal uncertainty," said Andrea Bevis, senior vice president at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Markets could face a rocky time ahead as the economy seeks to emerge from the abrupt impact of the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs Group Chief Executive Officer David Solomon. In case rates move up, that "will take some of the exuberance out of certain markets," he said in an interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Inflation is "clearly not as transitory as some might have hoped, but we're not at the point yet where we could definitively say that it's ingrained or persistent," said Giorgio Caputo, senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management.

The worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the start of the pandemic appears to have driven away some do-it-yourself investors. The retail trading surge that began with lockdowns has now abated, as total equity volume from individual investors fell to 19% in the third quarter, down from 24% at the start of this year, according to Securities and Exchange Commission and market data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.