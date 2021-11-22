Household debts rise as Thailand struggles to recover from pandemic

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, said Thailand’s household debt against the GDP had risen to 14.27 trillion baht from 14.14 trillion baht in the first quarter, which worked out to 90.6 per cent of the GDP.

He attributed this increase in household debts to more loans being taken for real-estate purchase, personal consumption and business operation.

“Household debt is likely to rise further as the economy has not fully recovered yet and the flood crisis is forcing families to take more loans to repair their homes and replace appliances. They also need money for consumption,” he said.