Household debt increases Bt136 billion in second quarter

“The latest wave of Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the need for loans among Thai households, which can be seen from increasing number of customers applying for individual loans at commercial banks and other financial institutes from April onward,” said the Centre. “Statistics from the Bank of Thailand revealed that as of July 2021, up to 5.12 million accounts have requested loans amounted to 3.35 trillion baht from financial institutes, increasing from 4.77 million accounts recorded in April.”

As for the rest of 2021, Kasikorn Research estimated that the household debt per GDP will gradually increase and could reach 90 to 92 per cent of GDP by year end. “Although the easing up of lockdown measures, the reopening of the country and increased vaccination rate will improve economic situation and increase household income, but it is unlikely that the repayment capability of many debtors will be fully restored within this year,” added the centre.

The centre also revealed its survey results on preference in loan services among people in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, which found that most of respondents (50.4 per cent) wanted financial institutes to provide debt moratorium. 20.3 per cent wanted extension of repayment deadline, 16 per cent wanted reduced installment rate, and 9.8 per cent wanted debt restructuring programme.

