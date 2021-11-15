S. Korea’s household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report

The country's household debt stood at 104.2 percent of its GDP as of end-June this year, the highest among 37 economies, according to the report by the Institute of International Finance.



Hong Kong came next with 92 percent, followed by Britain with 89.4 percent, the United States with 79.2 percent, Thailand with 77.5 percent, Malaysia with 73.4 percent and Japan with 63.9 percent.



South Korea's ratio was up 6 percentage points from a year earlier, also the fastest growth rate.



South Korea is the only country among those economies that has more household debt than its economic size.



South Korea is striving to rein in household debt, which has grown at a faster clip since 2020 amid nationwide efforts to stimulate the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Household credit reached a record high of 1,805.9 trillion won ($1.53 trillion) in June, up 41.2 trillion won from three months earlier, according to central bank data.